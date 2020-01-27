Another viral hemorrhagic fever hits Ogun

Another potentially fatal hemorrhagic disease has been detected in Ogun State.

The management of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, alerted Sunday that dengue fever is now in the state capital.

The disease, it was learned, claimed the life of Ogun.

The CMF said that the 26-year-old woman who died of Lassa fever actually died of dengue fever.

Abeokuta’s head of clinical services, FMC, Dr. Fedelis Ojeblenu, said in a statement on Sunday.

Ojeblenu’s statement contradicts the words of the hospital’s director of public relations, Mr. Segun Orisajo, who had previously confirmed that someone died from Lassa fever.

Orisajo had confirmed that a 26-year-old woman, Titilayo Akinsola, died of the disease on Saturday.

But the head of clinical services criticized the report, saying that no one died of Lassa fever in the hospital.

However, he confirmed that there was a case of a pregnant woman who was confirmed to have Lassa fever in the hospital.

Oblenu said, “We have a confirmed case of Lassa fever in the hospital.

He said that one person died in the hospital accident and emergency unit, but not Lassa fever.

He said the reported death was due to dengue fever.

According to him, the death occurred as a result of Dengue fever, while the pregnant woman suffering from Lassa fever had been transferred to a specialized hospital of the university hospital of Irrua, in the Edo state.

He said, “Dengue fever is one of the hemorrhagic fevers with symptoms similar to those of Lassa, but it is very different in many ways.

DAILY POST reports that dengue fever is a viral disease caused by mosquitoes.

Some symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and rashes. It can cause bleeding if it is not treated as soon as possible.