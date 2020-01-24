Another feature film from Mean Girls in preparation, confirms Tina Fey

Some of the most famous and beloved girl movies of all time are none other than Mean Girls, released in 2004. However, shortly after the film was released, a musical was played on Broadway. But it looks like a new feature will soon be back on the big screen, as Tina Fey – the creator of the 2004 film – and the producers of the Broadway show have announced that they will adapt the musical, also nominated for a Tony award. , for the big screen, reported Variety.

Tina shared: “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It was incredibly rewarding to see how much the film and the musical meant to the audience. I have spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel universe and I love them very much. “Production executive Elizabeth Raposo added,” We are delighted to bring this iconic property to the big screen in musical form with our incredible team of directors. In addition, the producers also revealed that they are currently in final talks to bring the show to the stage, which was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw in London’s West End next year.

Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, the musical Mean Girls will bring together Tiny and the composer Jeff Richmond. Speaking of the same thing, Lorne shared: “It was a pleasure to work on Mean Girls and watch it move from film to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all delighted to continue working with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London. Mean Girls isn’t the only Broadway production to have its own feature film. West Side Story, The Prom and In the Heights as well as Little Shop of Horrors, Come From Away and Sunset Boulevard are also in development.

