“Another episode, please?” Why we can’t stop binge watching on Netflix

Watch a Quibi platform entertainment video that can be viewed horizontally and vertically during the Quibi press conference (short for Quick Bites) at the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA earlier this year. Photo credits: Etienne Laurent / EPA

The increasing popularity of global media content, such as American television series, has been viewed as a notable factor associated with binge watching practices or the continuous consumption of media content in a single session.

With the massive global expansion of streaming platforms like Netflix, which had more than 154 million subscribers in over 190 countries in 2019, this marathon viewing of television content has gradually become a “new ritual” for many viewers.

But not without a price.

In fact, a 2019 American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey found that 88% of American adults reported lack of sleep due to television and streaming series.

As the use of online streaming services to consume television content is becoming increasingly common worldwide, the problem of binge watching behavior can also become a global phenomenon.

Binge watching is often viewed in parallel with media content addiction, primarily television content. For example, if more and more time is spent watching multiple episodes continuously, e.g. For example, if you have five episodes in a single view, this can make you more dependent on content in the long run.

Distraction and flight

In 2013, I was involved in a research project with PhD students at the School of Media Arts and Studies at Ohio University in the United States to find out why people do binge watch. We found that at least three factors contribute to binge watching:

the motive of the audience Content that offers ongoing storylines Platform structures that publish a whole series of episodes at once and automatically play the next episode by default.

In our research, we looked at the motives of 34 American students between the ages of 18 and 24 when they saw sequential episodes of television series from streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

We found that their motivations are different. However, the focus group discussions revealed two most common topics: distraction and flight.

Those who felt pressured by their workload tended to find binge watching to distract themselves from their responsibilities.

Others used the same mechanism to escape boredom, especially when they had nothing else to do. For this reason, young people in research tend to observe on their weekends, sometimes even sacrificing their social lives.

Binge watching can occur when audience, content and structure come together.

Addicted to drama

According to my research, drama is the most attractive genre for binge watching. The ongoing storylines with fascinating ends let people watch more and more episodes.

They immersed themselves in the world of history and the experience became so pleasant that they could not willingly move away from their seats.

structure

Before streaming started, people had to wait a week before a new episode of a TV series was released. But streaming platforms now often publish entire series of episodes at once. Your system also automatically plays the teaser for the next episode. This strategy changes the way people watch series and encourages them to watch binge watch.

For example, in 2019 Netflix released all six episodes of the South Korean zombie drama Kingdom at once.

It achieved international success and was recommended as one of 15 international series to do binge watch in 2019.

The inheritance effect theory views the audience as a passive entity that is no longer motivated to switch the channel to other shows because the structures of the platforms encourage them not to.

This type of passivity further enhances the sluggishness of tuning, a condition where we tend to see the same channel.

What’s next?

Binge watching can occur when the audience has time to view content they like through a platform like Netflix. I suggest that this could become the norm over the next few years due to the increasing popularity of the service.

The content industry also uses this opportunity.

This relationship between the media industry’s strategy to produce and distribute its content and the consumption patterns of the audience will have an impact on popular culture, especially if the phenomenon of binge watching does not slow down so quickly.

It is inevitable that binge watching has become a new normal in today’s audience. Can we go further in view of the associated negative health effects? We could try to enjoy an episode simultaneously in a slow observation exercise.

For this reason, binge watching is no longer fashionable

Provided by

The conversation

This article is republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

“Another episode, please?” Why we can’t stop binge-watching on Netflix (2020, February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-episode-binge-watching-netflix.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.