A second teenage boy at a Texas high school has been reportedly suspended and given the ultimatum that he won’t be able to return to class until his locs are cut.

Kaden BradfordThe 16-year-old is in his second year at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and has been in the suspension phase since last week. Cindy Bradford,

Kaden is the cousin of DeAndre ArnoldA senior at the school, whom we had previously reported, received the same ultimatum and even said that he could only graduate if he cut off his locs according to the school dress code.

DeAndre’s father, who hails from Trinidad, said that men in his family often grow locomotives because it is part of his identity and culture. The boys’ two mothers refused to cut their son’s hair.

Bradford said in a Friday interview (January 24) that her son, like DeAndre, had been wearing Locs at school for years, and this has only recently become a problem. Last year Kaden wore a headband to keep his locomotives off his shoulders. However, his mother said the school told her that if Kaden pulled his locomotives back, he would not violate the dress code.

According to Bradford, that changed after the vacation break and according to the headmaster Rick KanaKaden said that he had to cut his hair. The mother said she even braided Kaden’s Locs so that they lay flat on his scalp. Apparently that wasn’t good enough for school administrators.

According to district data, Barbers Hill High is a predominantly white school. A statement on Twitter says the district allows locomotives. read the tweet. “BH is a head of state with high expectations in ALL areas!”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker last month announced a law banning hair discrimination and tweeting in support of DeAndre and Kaden.

“Natural hair like dreadlocks is a reflection of culture and heritage,” he tweeted. “Nobody should be punished for expressing who they are. The CROWN Act would end this – discrimination against hair is discrimination against blacks.”

DeAndre Hopkins the Houston Texans, who also rock Locs, also tweeted in solidarity with the young men. “Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks,” he wrote.