Anonymous: A brief history of the hacktivist collective

Once upon a time, the Internet was less a broken mirror of reality than a distraction from it.

Perhaps this is why anonymity was a synonym for power before the era of monetization of identity, the blue tick and self-branding.

In the early 2000s, a group called Anonymous sprang up across digital platforms that emerged from a spirit of loose anarchism and disorder. “Anonymous” or “Anon” is an umbrella term, and like the Internet itself, the group has always been slippery and amorphous.

Between 2003 and 2018, Anonymous’s loosely connected network of digital hacktivists took over everything from Scientology to the Clintons and ISIS to Trump. At some point they were broken and it is unclear whether they still exist in any context or if they ever really did. Was Anonymous an idea? A joke? A movement?

Answering these questions is a doomed thing right from the start, because the group is (or was) so decentralized, so dispersed and so complex that it opposes an exact interpretation.

But maybe Anonymous can also teach us about our modern political moment – after all, the group has been intertwined with many of the major political forces of the past decade, from Occupy Wall Street to the Arab Spring to QAnon. Perhaps it can teach us something about the art of modern insurrection, especially in a rapidly digitizing and artificial era when information is supposed to be the most valuable currency of all.

Welcome to Anonymous’s underworld where no one can be together.

Born out of trolls, hackers turn to Scientology

The hacktivist network, known as “Anonymous”, was created around 2003. The group was created on 4chan and started as a collective of tricksters who used the internet to play pranks and trigger an ethos of trolling and general disorder.

Anonymous eventually gained global reach thanks to its appealing ethos of decentralized leadership and the general anarchic spirit. With memetic virality, it spreads thanks to broad, decentralized messaging techniques and an emphasis on humor and justice.

Today two images are usually associated with anonymity. There is the Guy Fawkes mask from the 2006 film V for Vendetta, which follows an activist’s quest to end totalitarian fascist rule in England. and there is the picture “man without a head”, which symbolizes the group’s commitment to decentralized, anti-authoritarian rule.

The group started early with helper skelter actions and pranks with mixed results. The group targeted the white nationalist figure Hal Turner in 2006 and eventually exposed him as an FBI informant. Anonymous began to engage in high-profile political activism for the first time with the Project Chanology initiative, a coordinated protest against the Church of Scientology. After the church removed a video from Tom Cruise because they thought it would be negative, anonymous hackers launched a campaign to shut down Scientology once and for all. They released a video entitled “Message to Scientology” and launched a crusade against the church that involved a coordinated attack on the organization’s website.

And so a movement was born. Thousands of people have appeared in protests across the country in real life. “It was a very bizarre scene,” said former hacker Gregg Housh of the protest he attended in Los Angeles. “Here is a church created by a science fiction writer and protested by people wearing masks created by a science fiction writer.” The reality bent; The simulation showed their cracks.

For the next decade, Anonymous would use the Internet unprecedentedly, fighting for justice and destruction, for irony and distraction, and for changes that would reverberate to the top.

WikiLeaks and the Arab Spring: Anonymous becomes political

Anonymous quickly focused on censorship and freedom of speech. They used Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) attacks to close websites that they believed were endangering freedom. In 2010, they protested a censorship law in Australia. Later that year, they worked together to defend WikiLeaks after Amazon removed Julian Assange’s operations from its servers and Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal stopped processing donations to the group. (Anonymous later split up due to Assange’s influence on the organization of WikiLeaks).

At around the same time, part of the group decided that together they would become too serious. They needed more “Lulz” – LOLs, laughter, the trolling ethos that originally inspired the group. So a group called Lulz Security (or LulzSec) was born. You hacked the CIA website. The next month, the FBI arrested fourteen anonymous hackers for the aforementioned attacks on PayPal, and Anonymous began to climb the US government’s radar.

In 2011, when the Tunisian government blocked WikiLeaks, Anonymous launched a crusade to support demonstrators in the movement that would eventually trigger the Arab Spring. One of LulzSec’s most notorious leaders, Hector Xavier Monseguer (or “Sabu”) – who would later become an FBI informant – and others also allegedly launched a DDoS attack on the Tunisian government’s websites. Anonymous was also an integral part of the planning of the Occupy Wall Street protests in New York in 2011, which were similar to the organization in that they had no internal structure, clear leadership, and no goals.

White House officials soon feared that the group could destabilize U.S. power grids. The group became known as cyber terrorists and anarchists. Perhaps out of necessity or because its main actors were taken out or grew up and left hacktivism behind, Anonymous shattered in 2015 and 2016, leaving conspiracies and a legacy of rupture and chaos.

Nevertheless, Anonymous’s penchant for social action continued in the 2010s. In 2013, Operation Safe Winter fought to raise awareness of homelessness. In 2014, a group called “Operation Ferguson” organized cyber protests against the police after Michael Brown’s death.

In 2015 Anonymous shifted his focus to the Islamic State. #OpISIS was in response to the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris; Despite largely uncoordinated efforts, they managed to make waves. “For more than a year, an unconventional collection of volunteers, experienced programmers and professional trolls has been waging an online war against the Islamic State and its virtual followers,” writes E. T. Brooking. But they have never lost their disrespect.

“Taking the freedom of speech from a group that works to end freedom of speech is delicious fun,” wrote a member of a Reddit forum about the Hebdo operation.

“They stand out most vigorously when it comes to the freedoms and technologies of the Internet, especially technologies that are abused in some way,” said Brian Knappenberger, creator of the We Are Legion documentary. “They are a kind of protector of the Internet. This is their territory, and if it is misused, they are personally offended.”

In the second half of the 2010s, Anonymous waged war against pedophiles and the dark web. In 2018, they hit QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy group that stole Anonymous’s trademark, though most of Anonymous’s key ideologies didn’t match.

Some members of Anonymous may have gone to join QAnon. it is difficult to know. Although different from Anonymous, QAnon shares some of Anonymous’s hatred of the government – his “deep state” paranoia reflects Anonymous’s fears of totalitarianism.

Nowadays, QAnon members appear frequently at Trump rallies, and although Anonymous and QAnon have very different ideas about what constitutes freedom and freedom of speech, it is clear that they both believe they are fighting for it.

In the wilderness of the Internet, ideologies can easily get out of shape, especially when so many layers of irony are interleaved and trolls abound. Trolls can also be easily mistaken for criminals – just like trolls can easily be mistaken for criminals. On the Internet, identity, at least outside the realm of corporate influence and bribery, is as fluid and amorphous as you want it to be. Anonymous members can become Trump supporters who can become Bernie supporters who can become QAnon supporters who can become FBI informants who can then rejuvenate Anonymous.

If the Anonymous movement shows us something, it is that identity and ideology are not fixed. They are as fluid as the changing landscape of the World Wide Web, which may reflect the changing tides of the human mind.

Anonymous memory in 2020

If you’re using Google Anonymous, you’ll see the question “is anonymous good”. Pop-up on the search bar.

A quick search will show that most self-proclaimed authorities on the subject believe that Anonymous is neither good nor bad. Instead, it is a diverse group of people from all over the world who are connected by a common symbol and not by a structure or hierarchy.

Since Anonymous never had a specific ideology or leader, there is no precise way to remember them. There is no way to know what is real, or whether Anonymous has ever been the supergroup for which the media has worked out. Most likely, it was more of an idea than anything else, although it may still exist in your pockets. It is also impossible to tell whether the group has just gone underground or whether it has really been dead for years.

According to Gabriella Coleman, Anonymous was always about freedom and mischief. “They illustrate the importance of anonymity and privacy in an era in which both areas are rapidly disappearing,” she writes.

In terms of ethos, Coleman argues that Anonymous embodied an old trickster archetype and used old ideas about freedom, hedonism, and the randomness of the universe to cope with an increasingly intolerable modernity. “Nietzsche was set on the vitality of sensuality, myth and art. Music, poetry and even the crazy laugh of the defraider Dionysos, whom he championed, offer an aesthetic life of joy”, she writes in her book Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: Die many faces of anonymous. “They are aspirations through which people can overcome their limits and the tragic state of life: ‘You don’t kill with anger, but with laughter. Come on, let’s kill the spirit of gravity!'”

Isn’t Anonymous more or less an idea that has become a movement and identity? Was it all just a story? Has the story ended or has it been broken and passed on to other movements and other corners of the Internet?

Someone in a Guy Fawkes mask is out there laughing.

The anonymous forum on Reddit is still alive and well. A month ago, a red editor said, “Is Anonymous just a legend that teaches us that we don’t need a name or organization to use our power?” Could Anonymous have been a myth that revealed that “we can all anonymously use the opportunities we have (elections, business decisions, jobs we choose, leisure activities) to change the world together?”

Recently #AnonHasBeenDeadForYears was announced on Twitter. Some agreed to the hashtag. Some warned the world that Anonymous was never dead – instead, it’s everywhere.

This type of conversation inspires Anonymous. Half ironic, half permeated by radical visions – zombified, always mutating – remains anonymous (or whatever is left of it).

Perhaps it remains in part because, ironically, it provided a form of identity, differentiation, and meaning created by collectivity that arose from a crisis of meaning. Perhaps there is identity in anonymity.

“On the street … I’m just another person in a sea of ​​faces,” writes a (fittingly) anonymous blogger in Dazed, in a piece that may or may not be a parody or a fake – we’ll never find out , “But we’re different in cyberspace. We liberated the people of Egypt. We helped fight Israel when it attempted genocide. We exposed more than 50,000 pedophiles around the world. We fought the drug cartels. We are took to the streets to fight. ” for the rights that you slide through your fingers. We are anonymous. “

Are you?