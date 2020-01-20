Annual Wheels Up, Guns Down riders are expected across MLA on MLK Day - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – Dozens of all-terrain vehicle drivers are expected to continue the annual tradition of entering the streets of South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The drivers of “Wheels Up, Guns Down” were captured in action in a downtown Miami video on Sunday evening.

Hours earlier, the police said two police officers had been injured in a confrontation with other drivers in West Miami-Dade.

The group of riders spread across ATVs and dirt bikes as officers approached them near Southwest Eighth Street and 124th Avenue.

When they left the area, a motorcyclist met an officer and an all-terrain vehicle ran into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

Three people were arrested.

Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day to remind everyone that driving off-road vehicles on public roads is illegal.

WARNING: The use of dirt bikes, ATVs and other illegal vehicles on our roads is strictly prohibited.

The authorities hope that the expensive ticket and prison fees will keep drivers from participating.

“It could be very expensive,” said MDPD department head Hector Llevat. “From traffic quotes to towing and seizing the vehicles, they could do anything that would incur additional costs. Depending on the violation, this could even lead to arrest, which is another costly undertaking. “

Motorway signs in South Florida also showed a message regarding the use of off-road vehicles.

