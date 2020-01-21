Annoying iguanas cost $ 1.8 for emergency repairs in West Palm Beach - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Invasive iguanas digging into the soft dirt around an aging dam cost $ 1.8 million in emergency repairs in West Palm Beach.

Employees found last year that water seeped around the edges of a decade-long weir that controls water delivery in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“The sheet pile was getting on in years and needed to be replaced, but digging by digging animals like iguanas made it more vulnerable,” said Poonam Kalkat, director of West Palm Beach Municipal Works. “I can’t say how much the iguanas were the cause because it’s an older structure, but they definitely made the situation worse.”

The green iguana population in South Florida has exploded since the last cold spell in 2010 and has reduced its number. They are notorious for harassing pools, chewing on ornamental landscapes, and creating a craft industry with iguana removal experts.

They are also becoming a problem for government agencies managing hundreds of miles of canals that conduct water across South Florida, said William Kern, associate professor in the Entomology and Nematology Department at the University of Florida Research and Education Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Kern told the newspaper that female iguanas dig burrows to lay their eggs. If the trenches are in canal banks, this can lead to erosion and eventually to the collapse of entire sections.

Iguanas start digging new caves to lay their eggs in February and March, he said.

“The iguanas are the beginning of the problem,” said Kern. “It will be an ongoing situation once they are established.”

West Palm Beach received an emergency repair contract with Murray Logan Construction in April. An additional cost application filed in August included $ 8,500 for the installation of additional material to “keep animals from digging holes or tunnels.”

The material called Geogrid is used to prevent erosion. However, Kern said it was being used increasingly in projects to protect against iguana holes.

Kalkat said the city is reviewing all of its rainwater control structures to determine if there is iguana damage and discussing ways to manage the city’s iguana population.

“Some people have suggested spraying water on them, but they like the water,” she said. “Someone suggested hanging CDs, but I saw iguanas and their whole family sitting next to the CDs.”

While a winter blow could stun the iguanas this week – the cold-blooded reptiles are immobilized when temperatures drop well below the mid-1940s – the cold is unlikely to be enough to kill them.

The 2010 extinction included a 12-day period with the coldest temperatures since at least 1940, according to the National Weather Service.

It was also cloudy for several days in a row, which meant that iguanas could not sunbathe in the sun to raise their temperatures, Kern said.

Homeowners who are trying to prevent iguana digging should fill existing caves with dirt or stones and then cover them with heavy plastic or chicken wire.

