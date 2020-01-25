Announcement of anchor tenants for Twin County Plaza in Galax

Two flagship stores have been announced for the Twin County Plaza in Galax.

GALAX, Virginia (WFXR) – The Twin County Plaza, in the former Magic Mart location in Galax, will soon have two new tenants.

Hobby Lobby and Big Lots will soon open their doors.

“The city of Galax is proud to welcome Hobby Lobby and Big Lots. We appreciate the investments that Regency Properties, Hobby Lobby and Big Lots are making in our community. This only strengthens our retail business in the region. There is no denying that Galax is a strong and prosperous community. “

Keith Barker, Galax City Manager

Hobby Lobby specializes in arts and crafts as well as picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, flowers, wedding supplies and much more.

Big Lots offers discounted retail products such as furniture, electronics, essential household items, toys and more.

Big Lots is slated to open later this year, while Hobby Lobby is slated to open in 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.