New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry has urged the Center to converge multiple corporate tax rates at 15 percent by April 2023 without exemptions, and make the announcement in the next Budget to facilitate investment decisions.

“The Union Budget could announce a roadmap for the convergence of all corporate tax rates at 15 percent, without exemptions and incentives, by April 1, 2023. A signal to this effect could help further boost plus investor sentiment and encourage investments, “said IIC President Vikram Kirloskar said.

According to the industry agency, the desired impact of reducing corporate taxes on the ground is still far from satisfactory.

He said that one of the reasons behind this has been the multitude of tax rates, which have created inequalities in tax rates in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Last year, the government reduced corporate tax rates to 22 percent, plus surcharges and terminations. However, companies will not be allowed to use tax exemptions or incentives.

In addition, manufacturing facilities that begin to produce before March 31, 2023 and are incorporated as of October 1, 2019 would be taxed with a tax of only 15 percent, plus surcharges and terminations.

The new rates have catapulted India to a very competitive position against many of the OECD countries (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and BRICS, and others such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Over time, lower rates will reduce the cost of capital and catalyze investments.

The announcement of the convergence of all these rates at a single rate of 15 percent by 2023 will provide a line of sight for industry and investors to make decisions now, IIC said.

The legal corporate tax rate in India has declined in the last three decades from 45 percent in 1991-92 to 22 percent in 2019-20.

