Annett Kontaveit is advancing at the Australian Open - 5 things you missed on the eighth day

Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit reaches her first Grand Slam quarter-finals with the help of Andy Murray’s father-in-law.

And Nigel Sears couldn’t help but annoy the Scotsman, who lost five Australian Open finals here.

The great champions Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza are together with the world’s No. 1, Ash Barty, also in the round of 16.

All of Australia is waiting for today’s showdown between Nick Kyrgios and Rafa Nadal, which started shortly after 8:00 in the UK.

Can a member of the Murray family win the Australian Open?

Kontaveit is for the first time in the past eight

(Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / REX)

The Estonian prevailed against the Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who was the first woman from her country to reach the last eighth of a major.

Kontaveit is the coach of Nigel Sears, the father of Murray’s wife Kim.

Sears said, “I was in touch with him because my wife is spending a lot of time with them to help and chat with the grandchildren.

“And, you know, you can get a sense of rye humor there. Yes, I had a few talks with him. I could have a few more talks if it goes much deeper.

“Any advice? He doesn’t offer it. I could ask him to tell us exactly what we shouldn’t do if she makes the final, but we’ll see.”

And Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is next

Halep blew the last eight

(Photo: NATASHA MORELLO / EPA-EFE / REX)

The Romanian, who defeated Harriet Dart in the second round, overcame a mental hurdle by defeating Elise Mertens 6: 4 to 6: 4.

Halep had lost to Mertens in the Doha final last year when he was one set ahead of him in the second set and the Romanian nerves crept into their game while the Belgians struck back in the second set.

The double Grand Slam champion helps: “Against her in Doha in the final I led a set and a 4-2 and lost the match, so I knew that I had to stay focused until the end,” said the two-time Grand Slam champion , To be honest, I got a little nervous at 4-3 (the second).

“I had in my head that she came back in this match and I just have to watch every ball and not give up because she can come back strong.”

Gael Monfils tries a serve under the arms before Dominic Thiem overwhelms him

Monfils went out in straight sentences

(Image: Getty Images)

The Flakey-French tried the trick in the second set when he fell back to No. 5 for the sixth time in a row with 6: 2: 6: 4: 6: 4. “Once again, he was stronger than me,” said World No. 10.

However, the Austrian was less expressive about his recent breakup with trainer Thomas Muster, and the questioning on this topic was stopped after only two questions.

The French Open finalist said: “Nothing bad happened there. But we said before the relationship started that we will stop if it doesn’t work, and that was the case. ”

The Bryans are done down under

The Bryans have left the tournament

(Image: Getty Images)

Six-time Australian Open champions Mike and Bob Bryan played their last game at Melbourne Park.

The brothers Bryan won in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 and lost their match in the third round against the fourths Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek 3: 6, 4: 6.

The American twins want to retire at the end of the season.

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova lead the mourning for Kobe Bryant

A Kobe Bryant fan watches in Melbourne

(Photo: LUKAS COCH / EPA-EFE / REX)

It wasn’t until Friday that the Serb gave an interview on ESPN about his close relationship with the American and how he viewed him as a “mentor”.

Djokovic went to Instagram to write: “My heart really grieves about the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my heartfelt sympathy to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy.

“I will never forget that your smile spreads positive energy everywhere. You and your daughter will live in our hearts forever.”

Accompanied by a broken emoji, Sharapova added: “Kobe and Gigi. It’s incredibly difficult to work with.

“I will never forget your generosity and the time you put aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your lovely family.”