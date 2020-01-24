Anne Hathaway is a reporter who may or may not have a moral compass

Screenshot: Netflix

Though she is a talented actress who made the legendary Princess Diaries films, historically many people on the internet have had a problem with Anne Hathaway. People … really didn’t like them.

Which was really her loss, since Hathaway wasn’t just one of the few good parts of Ocean’s 8 (the other good part was Rihanna in this red dress), but always seems to choose fascinating roles. They are not all hits, but I respect the dedication to research their craft.

But Hathaway’s new project, a political thriller by brilliant director Dee Rees called The Last Thing He Wanted, seems fascinating. The film is based on a novel by Joan Didion of the same name. Hathaway stars as a journalist who follows a story about arms deals in Costa Rica – which only gets more complicated when she discovers that her father (played by adorable Willem Dafoe) could be involved in the business.

Hathaway’s character is soon overwhelmed when an assignment for her father “pushes her in the story she is trying to break from a side effect to an ignorant subject” with a cast that is so diverse (Ben Affleck and Rosie Perez also join Trailer on), I feel that this film is not nearly as predictable as the rest of its genre.

Anne Hathaway, you have my attention.

The last thing he wanted was on Netflix on February 21.