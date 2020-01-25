Anita Joseph is about to marry MC Fish on Val Day - drops 1st pre-wedding photos

Anita Joseph will soon join her heart MC Fish in Holy Matrimony on February 14, 2019 – Val’s Day!

As you can imagine, the well-endowed actress couldn’t keep that to herself and take everyone by surprise on D-Day so she left everything poetic on social media.

She also posted beautiful photos before the wedding to give credit to her message.

See below:

“The moment I looked at you, my world changed …

All I could see was the beauty around me ..

All I felt was pure happiness …

Thank you for loving and protecting me

You believe in me even when I doubt myself

You give me the strength to keep going

Thanks to you, this world is a better place

Because you are a better woman

You are the stars in my sky and the sun in my world

Am on cloud nine everytime i’m with you

And the baby in me comes out

Thanks for being you, you’re a good man (my god)

May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you and

Whatever you touch turns to gold, you will not experience pain or sorrow…

Your paths are blessed, your legs are sanctified

The LORD is your protection… in JESUS ​​NAME AMEN

I love you my king, I really love you

Whatever you tell me here, I love it. “

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com