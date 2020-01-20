Animal Crossing New Horizons switchgear and merch roll out

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only a few months from the release at this point, and now the locks for goods and accessories are opening. For Animal Crossing fans, this is undoubtedly good news.

If you want to pre-order the game from Best Buy, you can get a peel-and-stick badge from Mr. Tom Nook, the favorite raccoon of all debt collectors. This badge can be attached to a switch or other technical device of your choice, such as a phone, tablet or laptop.

As for the other goods, they are certainly much more than just a badge. They carry cases, covers and shells that have been specially made for the flagship Switch and the Switch Lite.

The designs are rather colorful (in the typical animal crossing manner) and show artworks from the new game. This new selection of officially licensed Animal Crossing brand accessories, developed by both HORI and Keys Factory, will be released on March 20, 2020. This is the day Animal Crossing: New Horizons is launched to the world.

