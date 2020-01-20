One of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch titles in 2020 is Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With a release date of March 20, 2020We don’t have to wait much longer to re-explore the vibrant and exhilarating world of Animal Crossing.

2020 will be a crucial Nintendo. They have a number of new releases hoping to keep players busy before Nintendo Switch Pro releases later this year.

NOW LOOK AT THE BOTTOM to stay up to date on the gaming world!

Animal Crossing has long been an important franchise for Nintendo and is close to its 20th birthday. The latest episode, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, seems to breathe new life into the legendary game series.

graphic

HD GRAPHICS: New horizons will be the sharpest

Compared to previous animal crossing games, New Horizons has a number of outstanding differences.

The most innovative and exciting of these is the HD aspect of the game. This will be the first Animal Crossing game in HD to be a monumental achievement for Nintendo and potentially attract a whole new audience to this popular franchise.

Just being able to wander through the iconic locations and see the characters in HD has delighted fans of the game since its announcement at E3 2019 and aims to completely improve the gameplay.

READ MORE: E3 2020 Nintendos game list

If you only look at screenshots released by E3 and Nintendo, the beauty of the game graphics becomes clear.

The colors are brimming with life and create a picturesque backdrop for the game and offer a fascinating view of what is in store for the game. The graphics are by far the best of all Animal Crossing games and contain more detailed textures, backgrounds and characters than ever before.

As the title suggests, the game opens up new horizons by changing locations. New Horizons has chosen to move in a completely different direction, rather than in the city and on a desert island to explore, as was common in previous games.

READ MORE: Super Nintendo World

This way, players can not only explore a new and vibrant environment, but also gain a level of freedom that was not available in previous Animal Crossing games. Thanks to the multitude of new customization features of the game, players can now build their own island according to their wishes.

As in previous games, players can gather resources and make everything from creature comfort to practical tools. In New Horizons, players now have the luxury of creating the things they need with a variety of new features added to the game.

New properties

CREATE: There are a variety of new customization options

New features in New Horizons include the ability to create your character with far more customization options than ever before, especially when it comes to a wider range of skin tones, hairstyles, and clothing. This is a huge advance over Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS, which resolves the complaints about missing skin tone options in previous versions by allowing you to change the skin tone for the first time.

New Horizons goes one step further by offering a wider range of tones to improve integration and allow the player to fully engage with the game.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo games of the decade

A robust new crafting system is said to make Animal Crossing more attractive and satisfying than in previous games by allowing the player to collect materials to construct everything from tools to furniture with items to explore the islands with.

With New Horizons, up to eight players can be on an island, creating a unique multiplayer experience that further improves gameplay.

All in all, Animal Crossing New Horizons will be a new and exciting addition to the Animal Crossing franchise, hoping to provide franchise fans with new features and settings to stimulate their appetite while reaching a new audience and appeal.

The game looks fresh, exciting and innovative, exactly what the Nintendo Switch needs in 2020.