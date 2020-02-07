Anil Kapoor shines in this decent thriller

An interesting and somewhat unpredictable story (written by Aseem Arora) deals with what happens in the film. Suri’s performance in the film is the casting.

Anil Kapoor, as Anjaney Agashe, a police officer who converts his personal anger into encounter killings, is excellent. A fantastic actor, as we all know, it is a pleasure to watch Kapoor play a role with so much passion and make us all believe in the character and take root.

Another actor worth mentioning is Kunal Khemmu, who plays a complicated character with so much ease and conviction. Aditya Roy Kapoor surprises with his newly acquired muscles and body language.

He does a good job as an action hero. Disha Patani looks gorgeous and wears the role pretty convincingly. The melodic songs played in the background complement the film and most often determine the mood.

This film would probably have been more fun if the narrative style and the climax hadn’t been invented that way.

Watch out if you like thrillers, and of course for Anil Kapoor.