Anil Kapoor looks more fit than Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. This is why!

It is not the diet. It is the attitude. Anil Kapoor at 64, it seems 40. And I’m not kidding. When he got home for lunch, I looked at him with his mouth open. Anil looks even younger in person. His skin shines, his agility has no limits, and I’ve never seen anyone who looks more like a movie star in India than Anil Kapoor. When Anil came home, I kept looking at him. He laughed and asked: “Tu kuch bolega ya nahin?”

“It’s not fair!” I finally released. “I am younger than you. But I look ten years older,” I complained. Anil laughed pleasantly. He loves compliments and wants them to come constantly. I had heard about Anil’s strict diet plans. So I warned him it was I’d better eat properly. He did! I was surprised by snuggling. Later, when I mentioned the food to Anil’s daughter, Sonam, and she was horrified. Did she eat those things? She doesn’t touch that kind of food. She must have been killed. ” of hunger for the next four days.

But that’s AK for you. All heart. And not willing to break anyone’s heart. If he wanted him to eat, he did so even if it meant breaking his strict diet. AK won’t break anyone’s heart. He wants to be popular. He wants to be loved. And he will do whatever it takes to get everyone’s love. Therefore, having him as the villain is a bit of a hoot. I mean, anyone who knows AK knows there isn’t an evil bone in his body. And yet, in Malang de Mohit Suri he will tear down the house as the antagonist. It’s hard to believe he can be as convincing as a bad guy. Or that it can look so good with the newly thinned Aditya Roy Kapoor. In fact, AK seems even younger than ARK.

He loves to hear that. AK is a moth born from the spotlight. And nobody cares to pay attention. He deserves all the love he receives from the public to this day. No other major star of his generation, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, has the same flattery. I don’t know anyone outside and in the movie industry who doesn’t love AK. But I still don’t forgive him for making me look and feel so old.

