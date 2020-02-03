Angry Tagore: Is campus policy in the Visva-Bharati pointer of the bard on Tumultuous Days ahead?

Kolkata: About five years after the image of an “angry Hanuman” became a social symbol throughout the country, a poster of an “angry Tagore” could trigger the political storm currently raging at Visva-Bharati University.

While the ‘Angry Hanuman’ was a creation of a young graphic designer from Kerala, Karan Acharya, the latest poster from Tagore was designed by a former student from the University of Bangladesh, Refat Bin Salam Rupam.

Some of the students from the central university have set up a movement against the university’s alleged attempt to “saffronize” the campus.

Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore had founded the university in 1921 and called it “Visva-Bharati”, meaning community of the world with India.

Amid the furious debate and protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens, which critics have called anti-constitutional and target Muslims, some Visva-Bharati students (especially those who belong to affiliated links) and teachers have claimed that Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty is trying to impose a Hindutva or ‘saffron’ ideology on campus. They say that this is contrary to the ethos of the university.

The poster ‘Angry Tagore’ which is starting to attract the attention of students and intellectuals on social media, shows Tagore in a black robe who raises his right hand in a gesture to ‘stop something’.

Somnath Shaw told the Birbhum district secretary of the student federation of India (SFI) News18: “Over the past few weeks we have opposed the VC against various steps to suppress Tagore’s ideology. Chakrabarty invited BJP leaders to discuss the controversial citizenship issue, his reported remark about attacking students is also public, our colleagues were attacked by right-wing people within the university hostel and then he issued a letter forbidding anyone from talking to the media. This is all against the ideology of the bard. With this new poster we want to convey a message that even Tagore (if he was alive) would not have supported it. ”

‘The poster’ Angry Tagore ‘was made by a former student of mass communication at our university. He’s from Bangladesh. This poster has a very powerful message even without a single word. We have already distributed it to our groups and we will be putting posters on campus soon, “Shaw added.

Rupam told News18 from the neighboring country: “I am honored that I am part of Visva-Bharati University. Although I am unconscious before 2019, I am still emotionally connected to “Tagore’s Gurukul.” In the recent past there has been an attempt to impose certain values ​​and ideology on campus, but these are not in line with the thoughts of the Bard. I felt very sad and decided to protest through this poster. ”

He further said that the “muscular politics” of VC is causing instability on campus. “Student politics, discussions and debates are part of every university, but that happens through a democratic process in which students, teachers and employees are respectful towards each other. Unfortunately, students feel insecure at the moment, which is completely contrary to the ideals of Tagore. If Gurudev had lived, he would certainly have raised his voice and assisted the students, “he added.

Recently there was a commotion after a student was kicked out of the hostel for recording and spreading the speech of the VC’s Republic Day in which he had spoken for the controversial change to the citizenship law.

In the video, Chakrabarty is heard saying that although anti-CAA protesters are now reading the preamble to the Constitution, the Constitution itself “entered into force with minority voices”, with only 293 members of the Constituent Assembly drafting it and thus, be changed if necessary.

The statements of Chakrabarty were condemned by various people, including former mayor and CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee who struck the same as anti-national.

“By challenging the constitution, the VC not only humiliated his seat, but also committed an anti-national act,” he had said.

Shortly thereafter, the university authorities prohibited all teaching and non-teaching staff from making statements to the media.

The student body had also filed a complaint against the VC after a video surfaced, where the latter is reported to be telling fellow participants at a meeting to “teach” to “problem makers” on campus.

The video appeared to have been recorded during a march on January 7, a day before students associated with Left outfits organized a seminar at the CAA that BJP MP had to deal with Swapan Dasgupta.

