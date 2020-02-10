Angels release statement after withdrawal from Joc Pederson’s trade

Richard Mackson-USA Sport TODAY

The Los Angeles Angels apparently had signed a deal to acquire star outfielder Joc Pederson and starting pitcher Ross Stripling of cross-town rival Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

This trade eventually fell due to the delay in the deal with three teams that Mookie Betts and David Price sent from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers.

Reports earlier on Monday indicated that Angels owner Arte Moreno was the one who pulled the plug. That is somewhat surprising, given that CEO Billy Eppler runs the ship.

Eppler has just issued a statement indicating that the transaction has never been completed, and seems to support its owner in this.

Way to take one for the team, Mr. Eppler. Moreno allegedly became impatient during the weekend prior to the betting trade that finally took place on Sunday afternoon.

Eppler’s view that a transaction has never been fully completed is a way to save sight. That’s for sure.