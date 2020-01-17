Angels GM reveals how a new rule change will help Shohei Ohtani

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport

When the Los Angeles Angels line up this season, they need two-way star Shohei Ohtani to fully recover from his elbow injury. Fortunately, general manager Billy Eppler has announced a new change in MLB rules that could help Ohtani recover from his injury as he continues to play this season.

In an interview with MLB Network about SiriusXM, Eppler shared how a new rule change could enable the Angels to send Ohtani as a pitcher for a small league rehabilitation mission and still support him as a batsman in the Angels cast.

Ohtani, who has no schedule to return from his elbow injury, continues to recover from Tommy John Surgery. In November, more than a year after the operation, Ohtani had to drop a hill.

Eppler explained how he worked with MLB officials for a year to find a way for the league to deal with the unique situations in which two-way players find themselves.

Whereas previously a player on the injured list who was in a rehab assignment could not contribute to an MLB team, this is now possible under the new rule change. As a result, Ohtani could start rehab one day and start the Angels cast the next day.

While the rule would limit the Angels to a smaller cast on the day Ohtani begins rehab, the flexibility it allows the organization is beneficial.