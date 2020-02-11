Angels are aiming for May for Shohei Ohtani to throw

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani did not play a single game last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

While he was not on the hill, the Japanese sensation picked up a bat. The Rookie of the year 2018 hit .286 with 18 homers, 62 RBI and a robust .848 OPS as a second-year student.

There is now better news in this area for Los Angeles. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the angels expect Ohtani to be back on the hill in mid-May.

Angels are aiming for Shohei Ohtani to throw in mid-May. He will be able to hit from the opening day.

– Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) 11 February 2020

That must be music from Angels fans around the world, especially after the long-awaited trade of Joc Pederson of the Dodgers failed.

Ohtani, 25, threw on a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP as a rookie in 2018. He also threw 63 strikeouts in only 51.2 innings of work.