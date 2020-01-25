Angelina Jolie to produce children's show to spot fake news

Angelina Jolie is one of the most philanthropic celebrities in the world. Not only is she supporting a number of charities around the world, but this time she is trying to raise awareness of another type of problem that exists. The actress will team up with the BBC to help produce a show that will help children identify and prevent the spread of fake news, Variety reported. The show, titled BBC My World, will explain the stories behind the news and provide facts and information that will help children over the age of 13 make up their own minds on pressing international issues.

Speaking of the new initiative, Angelina shared: “As a parent, I am pleased to be able to support a program that aims to help children learn about the lives of other young people around the world and to connect to each other. I hope this will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the network of thousands of journalists and multilingual services from the BBC World Service. worldwide. “

According to Variety, the series will exploit reports from the BBC World Service and is a co-production with Angelina and Microsoft Education, but the BBC will retain final editorial approval for the content of the series. Each episode will be broadcast weekly for half an hour and will be broadcast on BBC World News and its content will be shared with 42 different language services. It will also be available via a YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. Producers see the show as a tool to help young audiences, who meet all kinds of news content on social networks, but who know even less how to distinguish them by their level of quality.

.