Angela Simmons talks about Love Triangle With Romeo and Bow Wow

When it comes to Angela Simmons‘love life, the Growing Up Hip Hop star cannot avoid headlines around her relationships Romeo Miller and Bow Wow.

In fact, fans of pop culture continue to speculate that Romeo is upset with Angela’s Instagram photos and friendship with former Bow Wow.

But what does Angela think about all the cackling on the street?

“It goes back to me, not really caring. But even if a friend, if [Romeo] is a real friend, then I would like you to have that conversation with me. Whether I’m going to stop or not be on me But as a friend, if you feel that it is something you don’t like, talk to me: “Angela has shared exclusively on E! The digital series of News Just the Sip. “Even now I am so exaggerated to talk about him because at this point it was just blown out of proportion.”

The drama is set in the coming season of Growing Up Hip Hop, which will be broadcast on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. on WE TV. And if you want Justin SylvesterAccording to the theory, Romeo is in love with Angela.

“That’s what I keep hearing and when he’s in love with me, it’s a terrible way to handle it,” she shared. “It’s really weird. It’s just waking up one day and you didn’t know you would be hit from behind and behind, this is what he decided to do. This is how he wants to handle it and it is really strange.”

As for those who are wondering what’s really going on with Bow Wow, Angela is the first to say they’re just good friends.

“I’ve known this man since I was 17 years old. Our stories are countless. I love him to death. That’s like my people. I don’t know where we’ll end up,” she shared. “We are friends. We are cool. I will support everything he does and vice versa, but I feel that the world always keeps me with Romeo or Bow. It is as if I can date with other people or you want have I just stayed with this? “

In the end, there is so much more to Angela’s story than who she is dating or not. As she sat down with Justin, the reality star started talking about the sudden death of her ex-fiancé and life as a single parent.

It turns out that the greatest moments in life often offer the greatest lessons of life.

“I don’t want to be perfect anymore. I want what makes sense to me and I’m at a point where I always say never never say because you never know what will happen,” she shared. “You literally have to live your best every day and that is exactly what it is. I could plan, but I always smile because God has a very different plan.”

