Angela Simmons reminds the telling son that his father Sutton Tennyson died

Angela Simmons opens about the heartbreaking moment when she told her son that his father had died.

In a preview clip for the Thursday night episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”, the reality star, the daughter of Rev Run, emotionally recalls the conversation she had with her 3-year-old son, Sutton, after asking questions about her former fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, who was fatally shot in November 2018.

“I was with my son and had a super emotional right to even talk about it. He looked out the window and said,” Daddy, white car, “Simmons says in the clip. “I ask him:” Where do you see him? ” or “Who is Daddy? What does he look like?” I ask him, I am like: “Do you want to see your father?” and he is like, “Yes.” “

“So he comes by and I start showing him videos and photos and stuff, and he stopped,” she continues. “It’s not like he’s already fully engaged, so this makes it emotional. He said,” Is he still alive? “

Simmons starts choking when she points out that her son does not use the word ‘alive’. She adds: “So, for him that is questions like – whoa. Did you really just say,” Is he still alive? ” I just thought, “No, he isn’t.” ”

Simmons becomes more emotional and continues: “This is the first time I have to explain to him, which is super sad because he is three. How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they will never see them again? is like: “He is in heaven, he is with God.” “

“[I say] all great things, then he put his head in my chest -” she says, and began to sob. “And he told me he was sad.”

Simmons, who says she is still grieving, indicates that it is difficult because her son is “never” emotional.

“He’s a happy kid, and he was just a little grumpy and sad all day,” she recalls. “And I said to him,” I have you. You are fine. You are good. “And he said,” Okay, I have you. ” It was that conversation, but it was super hard to have that conversation with him. “

She adds: “[The fact that I am still mourning] is definitely one of the greatest things that I have to deal with.”

In December 2017, Simmons confirmed that she and Tennyson had parted. Tennyson was killed in November 2018 after being shot 13 times in his driveway in Atlanta, per TMZ at the time.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” will be broadcast on Thursday at 9 p.m. Et on WEtv.

