Angela Simmons broke down in tears during the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop as she recalled having a difficult conversation with her son. The conversation centered around his girlfriend, and father of his 3 year old son, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in November 2018.

Angela explained to her life coach that it was her son, Sutton Jr., who asked her if her father was alive or not.

“I was with my son, and he was very emotional, even talking about it. He was looking out the window and he was like, ‘Dad, white car,'” said Angela with tears in her eyes. “I asked her. , ‘Where do you see him?’ Or ‘Who’s Dad? What does he look like? ‘I asked him. I was like, ‘Do you want to see your dad?’ And he was like, ‘Yes.’ So he came and I started showing him videos and pictures and stuff, and he stopped. It’s not like he’s talking all over, so it’s kind of emotional. He was like, ‘Is he still alive?’

Angela remembers that she was shaken using the word “life” because her son still didn’t have the whole conversation, and that wasn’t a word he used to say.

“So, for him to ask something like – whoa. Did you really say, ‘Is he still alive?’ “She remembers.” I was like, ‘No. Not him.her.'”

“It was the first time I had to explain it to her, which, like, was very sad, because she was three. How do you explain to a 3 year old that they will never see them again? Except in my own way, that’s like of, ‘He is in Heaven, with him God.’ [I say] all the good things, then he put his head on my chest – and told me he was sad. “

Watch her recollection of the difficult moment below:

