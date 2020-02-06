Angela Simmons is ‘So Over’ the Romeo Feud, ‘Confused’ Master P Got Involved

Angela Simmons’ beef with Romeo can dominate this season on “Growing Up Hip Hop”, but she is “so over” all the drama.

Although neither of them has fully explained what went wrong, a huge wedge came between them in the WE TV show this year – and they have not spoken since. Simmons stopped on Thursday at TooFab for tonight’s new episode, in which she said she was surprised it became a storyline for the entire season.

“It’s so random. In my life it’s really not the most important thing, but he has made something of it, removed it at this point, that’s why we talk about it,” she said. “I am so over it, so over it. It is not for me. I raise a child, I work, I do what I have to do and here we are talking about Romeo.”

She added that they still have not contacted each other because everything went down and said, “I don’t care, frankly.”

In a recent episode, Angela’s sister Vanessa sat down with Romeo’s father, Master P, to talk about a role in a film he produces. As they met, Master P brought up the situation between Vanessa’s sister and his son.

Speaking to us, Angela said she is “not sure” why he was involved. “I’m just respectful of my elderly. Personally, the only person who has a problem with me is Romeo,” she explained. “It’s just between me and him, I really have no problem with Romeo. I’m just as confused as you are.”

In an exclusive clip of tonight’s new episode, Vanessa tells Angela about her encounter with Master P and how he “beat off” the Romeo feud on her.

“I went to see Master P and talked to him and when I sat with him, he let go of the whole situation,” says Vanessa. “He made it seem like I heard what Romeo said wrong and maybe I misunderstood.”

However, Angela does not have it. “If [Romeo] really was my friend, you would have called or sent me a text,” she said, “[he] let go of the flame. The whole thing burned down, the forest disappeared.”

“He’s a grown man, his father doesn’t have to speak for him,” she added. “He’s a grown man!”

The clip ends with Vanessa who promises to ‘confront’ Romeo about everything. We will see that come out when “Growing Up Hip Hop” is broadcast on WE TV on Thursday.