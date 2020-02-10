Angela Merkel’s big transition plan failed after her hand-picked successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, quit unexpectedly on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, better known as AKK, announced that she would not run for Chancellor Chancellor in the next federal election. According to the CDU press office, she also resigns as party chairwoman.

The chancellor, who has been in office for almost 15 years, said in 2018 that she would no longer run after the end of her term in 2021. At that time she resigned as party leader and approved Kramp-Karrenbauer as the successor. But her attempt to achieve an orderly change of power and her own legacy seem to have failed.

Some say the chaos was caused by Merkel herself.

“For me, this failure is symptomatic of the way Angela Merkel exercises power,” said Henrik Enderlein, president of the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin. “It has never allowed anyone to rise within the federal government and become a natural heir.”

Enderlein pointed out that after Merkel’s resignation as CDU chairman in 2018, Friedrich Merz, who had worked outside politics for years, and two rather young politicians – the 38-year-old health minister Jens Spahn and Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“AKK was a relatively inexperienced regional governor of a tiny German state,” said Enderlein.

Away from Merkel’s politics

Florian Hense, an analyst at Berenberg Bank, said that despite the chaos, Merkel is extremely unlikely to change her mind and run again in 2021.

He said that Merz and Armin Laschet, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, are probably the top candidates in the next leadership race.

Merz narrowly lost to AKK in 2018, and Hense said he may be better placed to take the far-right alternative for Germany than the other leadership candidates. It would surely be a popular choice for those looking for a bigger change when Merkel’s reign ends.

Merkel formed a grand coalition with the SPD, and some parts of the CDU criticized her for moving to the left. Merz, a corporate lawyer who has worked for BlackRock for the past ten years, would move the party more to the right.

Spahn is also likely to throw his hat in the ring, though Hesse said his chances are slim because he’s not that popular with the wider German population.

The next leader of the CDU faces the challenge of reuniting a deeply divided party.

This division was seen last week when a regional department of the CDU in eastern Thuringia violated a taboo that had been going on for decades and, together with the AfD, chose a liberal candidate as prime minister.

“Thuringia is an example of how the right wing of the CDU wants to make its own decisions and implicitly work with the far-right AfD,” said Enderlein.

The AKK’s failure to force the regional CDU in Thuringia to comply with the official party line was only the last in a long list of steps that made its leadership appear weak.

At a press conference on Monday, she said the decision to resign had been growing in her head for some time. She called on the party to become “stronger than it is today”.

The AKK’s announcement of shock has plunged the CDU – and all of Germany – into political uncertainty.

A likely consequence of this will be a stronger focus on domestic issues among German political leaders. This could be bad news for the European Union, which is desperate for strong leadership when it recovers from Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Enderlein said the episode shows that Merkel is still the cornerstone of German politics. The fourfold chancellor is on her way out – and she certainly doesn’t want her legacy to be associated with chaos. Enderlein, however, warned against doing just that.

“Your farewell … will leave a huge gap (and) will likely destabilize the German political system fundamentally,” he said.