Andy Warhol’s work will be exhibited at the Sotheby’s Dubai exhibition

The first exhibition of the year of Sotheby’s Dubai titled Show and Tell will show the works of famous artists such as Andy Warhol, Banksy, Yoshimoto Nara, Ayman Baalbaki and Parviz Tanavoli. The works of these artists will be available to the public from February 9, 2020 until February 13, 2020. The art pieces will be taken to London for the 20th Century Art Auction on March 24, 2020 and the Auction Contemporary Curated on April 21, 2020. This will be a unique event for art lovers who will have the opportunity to experience the work of art teachers.

Andy Warhol’s work called Dancing Man is on paper signed by the artist. According to an estimate, it is worth £ 20,000- £ 30,000. Banksy’s work in 2002, titled Happy Choppers, shows helicopters flying while the leading vehicle has a pink bow hanging under its blades.

The Action Street drawing by Japanese artist Yoshimoto Nara is his work on paper. The work of Lebanese artist Ayman Baalbaki, Al Mulatham, is a series of portraits of veiled figures. The bronze sculpture of the Tehran-born artist, Parviz Tanavoli, will also honor the exhibition. Other works include Robert Indiana’s Love Sculpture, Jean Dubuffet Farmarz Pilaram’s Villa III and Marwan Kassab Bachi. Given that famous artists become part of Show and Tell, a large number of people are expected to attend this exhibition.

Sotheby’s auctions modern and contemporary art from the Middle East in London, but also has its office in Dubai, located at the Dubai International Financial Center. There are many events that take place under the Sotheby’s Dubai wing, which include exhibitions. Artistic events and talks by artists. He made his first sale in Dubai in 2017. Although Dubai is not famous for its artistic scene, initiatives like Sotheby’s are playing an important role in providing a global platform for artists from the Middle East and Iran.