Andy Reid tells parade visitors Chiefs will win again next year | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved their sub-icy shivers on Wednesday to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if Coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they will come back for an encore following year.

Fans stood along the 2-mile track to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a drought in the Super Bowl that started after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Reid thanked the fans for their continued support and for attending the parade.

“We will be back here next year,” Reid said in a short speech. “Baby again, again.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP who has conquered the fans’ dedication in just his third NFL season, struggled with a tense voice, but said the championship fulfilled two goals he set when he became the team’s starter.

First, he said, he wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back to Kansas City for winning the AFC championship. The deceased Lamar Hunt and the Hunt family founded the team as the Dallas Texans in 1960 before the team moved to Kansas City in 1963 and changed the name.

“The second most important thing I wanted to do was the Lombardi Trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid,” he said.

The son of Hunt, Clark Hunt, said his father told him before his death in 2006 that the parade and celebration after the Super Bowl in 1970 was the best day of his life because of the joy of the fans.

“Thank you for giving my father and me the best days of our lives,” he told the fans. “We love you.”

Tyreek Hill, the speedster-wide receiver, also promised fans that the team would be back for more Super Bowl parades. He told the fans that their support and love fueled the success of the team.

“That makes us a ball every day,” said Hill. “Buy your tickets, you’ll be in the same place next year.”

During the parade, various players, including Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce, stepped out of their double-decker buses to high-five fans and danced down the street. Reid left his bus to show the Lombardi Trophy to fans along the route. Other players sprayed fans with champagne and some, including Mahomes, puffed beer. At one point, Mahomes saw a beer pour from a double-decker bus into the mouth of Kelce, who was on the street.

The event was marred nearly three hours before the parade began, when a disturbed driver broke through a barrier and rushed along the parade route. Stopsticks were thrown and patrol cars put the car in a forced turn and stopped at a crowd of fans. The driver and another person were arrested under shot, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

Nobody was injured. The police said in a press release that the driver is being investigated for impairment. No weapons were found in the vehicle and there were no indications of terrorist activities, police said, trying to determine the motive of the suspect.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was proud of the rapid response of officers who were welcomed by fans witnessing the incident.

“We have even more heroes to cheer today,” Lucas said.

Some fans slept at night and others started arriving in Washington in the early hours of the city to reserve their favorite viewing spots.

“This is so wonderful,” said Shauntel Lyons, 40, from Kansas City, who was a cheerleader of Chiefs from 2003 to 2005. “I have learned so many great lessons from my time with the team. It’s so nice to see that they take that trophy home after 50 years. I’m just glad I can be part of it. “

Fans bundled for cold conditions, but the forecast for 2 to 3 centimeters of snow did not come true, with only light snow intermittently.

Numbness in the teenage years has not frightened fans like Dana Reynolds, van Holt, who has been Chiefs fan for over 30 years. She and others arrived at 5 am and sought shelter under a canopy, complete with electric hand warmers, food and everything needed to survive the hours of waiting.

“We want to celebrate the Chiefs season and bring the city together,” she said. ‘It was worth the wait. What Andy Reid and this team have done for the city is amazing. “

The Kansas Legislature took a day off to celebrate, and their Missouri counterparts planned a light working day. Many companies in the area also planned to close or open according to a limited schedule. In Children’s Mercy Kansas City, first aid at the downtown hospital was open, but appointments and some operations were moved or moved.

The Chiefs Super Bowl victory came five years after the Kansas City Royals baseball team won a World Series. An estimated 800,000 people flocked to that victory parade, destroying expectations in a city with a population of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​around 2 million. There was no immediate estimate of Wednesday’s crowd.

