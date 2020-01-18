Andy King – the man who was ready to suck d ** k to solve Fyre FestivalWater problem – is the new spokesperson for Evian Water.

King’s shocking confession has opened the door to many opportunities, including this genius marketing campaign. In honor of the first anniversary of the FYRE documentary, the bottled water brand joined this viral sensation to quench the thirst of 10 lucky winners.

Andy writes in his post below:

Who is thirsty!? On the first anniversary of my debut as a doc, @evianwater is launching a special bottle with a new slogan … all in honor of my infamous team spirit – Follow me and tag a friend in a comment below before tomorrow (Sat 11.59 p.m. ET) for a chance to win one of these 10 personalized bottles #evianpartner

The best part is the slogan…

So good, you would do anything for it.

We cannot invent these kinds of things. See for yourself below.

Andy King for Evian Water