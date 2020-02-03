Andy Cohen’s personal trainer about why Bravo Boss stopped drinking, and fitness

After showing a leaner physique and toner body towards the end of last year, 51 years old Andy Cohen revealed that he had made the decision drink less alcohol – a daring move for a late-night host who often drinks with his guests – after he realized that his “suits were getting cramped”. He also said that “beach season” was fast approaching, and he didn’t want to be the guy wearing the T-shirt.

Although the Bravo boss admitted that he had “watched” his diet and did not refrain from drinking, there is more to the story, according to his personal trainer.

“There are a few things I can say about this,” born in Ukraine Stanislav (Stan) Kravchenko TooFab told Monday. “He became a father, so I think he now gives his health and fitness more priority than before. He changed his diet. He also cut his carbohydrates. And he drank less.”

Stan – who occasionally bartender at the Bravo Club house during Cohen’s nightly “Watch What Happens Live” – ​​said he was basically sober for a whole month before convincing Andy to give it a try.

“What’s funny was that I did a sober month, and when I did the sober month, I didn’t drink alcohol,” Stan recalled. “And I shared with him:” Listen, I think it’s great. I have more energy. It’s so good. ” And he said, “Yes, yes. I’ll try, I’ll try. This is not a good time for me. “” Towards the end of Stan’s austere month, which he started in July 2019, Andy saw the benefits and decided to start his. “I remember the day because he went on vacation and he wanted to look good on the beach!” he told us.

“Once he started a whole month without alcohol, then he really realized his body … He lost a lot of body fat and looked great,” said Stan. “And then he thought,” I really think I should drink less alcohol because I no longer see the use. I have a baby, I have this, I have that, I look great, I feel good. “

Originally from Eastern Europe, Stan did gymnastics for 10 years (ages 5 to 15), after which he followed bodybuilding competitions. Although he studied communication systems in his home country, he eventually moved to the United States in 2010 to pursue his passion, which was “always fitness.”

Once in New York, Stan did what he had to do to make ends meet while he did what he loved. He worked at McDonald’s, at a moving company and as a security guard. And ironically, it was his first “celebrity” customer – one of the higher ups in the Christian Dior store on 57th Avenue, where he worked in security – who suggested that he wanted to pursue full-time fitness.

After taking classes at the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Stan was certified in personal training. Five years ago he started his next chapter at Equinox in Greenwich Village, where he met Andy the following year after training Cohen’s friend, Pablo.

“Pablo recommended Andy to me, and I didn’t know who Andy was! I had no idea,” Stan told us. “I’m from Ukraine. I don’t watch TV. That was a nice meeting with him. So he came and we ended the session, (and I said):” Don’t forget to pay for my session! “

Stan said that he and Andy Equinox “stopped” about a year ago. “He’s my private customer now,” he explained, adding, “Andy is … I love him. He’s a super funny guy and super dad now. He’s really motivated and he’s coming … I’ll be honest with you, when he’s in New York City, he comes every day He always finds the time for fitness and health It’s really impressive for me because I know how busy he is We all know how busy he is is with ‘Real Housewives” Watch what happens live ‘, a radio program in the morning – like, wow.’

“I have my own style, the way I train clients and my training routine (for Andy) are many supersets,” Stan told us. “I combine a lot of weights with body weight; meaning, let’s say we do chest and back, we’ll jump in between. Or crunches. An exercise that always keeps your heart rate up.”

“So you actually do your weightlifting, and you also do your cardio,” he continued. “Burning body fat, training your muscles, keeping you busy. You get the most out of a one-hour session.”

But during that one-hour session, Andy was admitted to his phone. But Stan actually believes that it works in both favors.

Stan notes that the calls, texts and emails are a combination of “work and personal,” Stan said: “The funny thing about Andy is that he is motivated. He comes every day, right? And he’s busy. He is like this: ‘Oh my God, I have a conference call! “And I like:” Of course! I thought it worked really well with him because he is less resistant to me. When I tell him, “Oh, today’s leg day. We’ll do some legs,” he’s so off, “Ugh, f – k! Okay, we” I’ll do it. “But when he’s on the phone, I let him do double squats, and he doesn’t even realize it! “

Of course we had to know if Stan had ever heard a phone call with a housewife or was aware of a show drama, but he said that Andy left it all at the door when it was time to train.

“He’s an optimistic guy. He leaves his drama at home,” said Stan. “I, if I have something dramatic happening, I am sad all day. It affects me. But with him he knows how to balance it. He comes to the sessions without drama, nothing, all right. That’s what I do respect, and I like that very much about him, because he knows how to balance everything in life. It is very impressive. “

But not everyone has the endless energy or financial resources of Andy Cohen to pay for a personal trainer. So what is Stan’s advice to working parents who have trouble finding the time to practice? NEOU. It is a live streaming service program that allows users to train at home, in a gym or on the road, with fitness classes and routines, thanks to trainers such as Stan.

“It is me. This is what I love. This is what I do,” he said, adding that “finding balance” is the key in life.

