Andy Cohen is ‘Going Back and Forth’ about texts with Vicki Gunvalson

Andy Cohen and Vicki Gunvalson seem to be doing well after she announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” last week.

The Bravo boss was preparing for a pre-Super Bowl edition of his SiriusXM show in Miami on Friday and started talking about where he and the RHOC OG are after she decided to leave the popular reality series after 14 seasons.

“She and I are texting and going back and forth, so I think we’re OK,” Cohen admitted US Weekly. “She and I have had every permutation of every conversation you can imagine, so you know her feelings are her feelings.”

It would be hard to imagine that the couple was not okay with each other, because Andy shared a sweet message after Vicki’s announcement and posted a snapshot of the two of the season 3 reunion.

“Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van freakout during her last reunion,” he wrote. “It’s so hard to stay exactly who you are after you’ve been on television for so long, but Vicki is unique. Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over yet.”

He also recalled their time together over the years because she has been a mainstay on the Housewives circuit.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson,” Andy wrote in the caption. “Occasionally our eyes met while I was grilling the other women, and she winked optimistically and effervently at both of her deep dimples. She winked at me year after year, and it always made me smile.”

Vicki was not the only abandoned phase last week on the “The Real Housewives of Orange County”.

In an Instagram post that was shared the day after Vicki’s announcement, Tamra Judge said she will leave the series after participating in the cast in season 3.

“It has been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go, but I’m very excited about my future. Love Lief you ✌🏼”, the 52-year-old bodybuilder wrote a photo of her and husband Eddie.

Andy went to Twitter to give his opinion on the subject, referring to Tamra’s cannabis industry venture with its Vena Wellness CBD product line.

“An unprecedented run of a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never grew old. And now she is the queen of CBD!” wrote the Bravo boss.

No update on the relationship between Andy and Tamra, although she no longer followed him on Instagram after her announcement. Yikes.

