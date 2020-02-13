Android’s response to Rapper Lil Nas X tweeting about Google ‘Emoji stickers’ via iPhone is Fire

If you still have not received the memo, the internet police never sleep.

The American rapper Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, recently learned the hard way after Google had stopped talking to your friends on Android devices in a quirky, new way.

Now you can transfer your message using the all-new emoji mashup stickers from Google. A monkey with a cowboy hat? Yes, that and more. The tech giant calls it the ‘Emoji kitchen’.

The emoji-loving internet had its opinion about Google’s offer.

FINALLY THIS CAN BE OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/YOhSZlPIea

– End35467 (@ end35467) 12 February 2020

SAD YEEHAW FINALLY COMES

– rillki (@rillki78) 12 February 2020

SAD COWboy TIME WOOHOO

– daapepper (@birbbl) 12 February 2020

Because the new emoji stickers brought along a lot of emotions from the Android world, one thing was clear from the start, Apple iPhone users were not invited to the party. Lil Nas X broke anyway. He was clearly pumped up about the whole thing except that there was a problem.

my time has arrived https://t.co/TSCX1JA5Nz

– nope (@LilNasX) 12 February 2020

He tweeted via an iPhone.

The official Twitter account from Android quickly reminded him of that.

https://t.co/DqAOVKkQI4 pic.twitter.com/v5ciYzm5MX

– Android (@Android) 12 February 2020

Android not only called the piece ‘Twitter for iPhone’ from the tweet of rapper, but also offered a handy guide for Nas X to switch from an iOS device to one of them.

Android’s straight-up fire tweet had Twitteratti howling.

OMG ANDROID STILL LIL NAS X LMAOOO ONLY

– Amburrito (@ amber_alert1432) 12 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/BJAntuWAiU

– veronica (@thestriplight) 12 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/NVr2V6J9W5

– Orlando Alvarez (@Orlando_bean) 12 February 2020

Funnily enough, this is not the first time the Twitter police have grabbed a Twitter hold because of their striking madness.

A few years ago, in response to a tweet from Ariana Grande about her Christmas & Chill album, the Apple Music account offered the American singer-songwriter a heart emoji and a link to the EP in November.

The tweet from the official Apple account was posted using the Twitter for Android app while answering the Grande tweet. Yep.

Although Apple Music is also available for iOS devices and Android devices, it was still nice to see Apple use their rival platform to do their job.

Never thought I would see the day pic.twitter.com/hpubXoIFCX

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 18, 2018

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shared the same fate.

Ok, I don’t even want to know how this continues to happen, but it’s hilarious foto.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) 4 September 2018

Gal Gadot with the Huawei advertisement … tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL

– Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) 24 April 2018

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.