Android devices that are at risk if new malware spreads via Bluetooth

Although you can protect your smartphone by downloading the February 2020 security patch, not all smartphone vendors have started pushing the latest security update to all devices.

If you are not using the latest version of Android, you probably need to check and update the latest update on your smartphone. According to ERNW security researchers, malware with the name BlueFrag might have found its way to your phone unless it is running on the latest Android 10 update. According to reports, BlueFrag lets mates deliver malware and steal data via Bluetooth from phones with older versions of Android, including Android 8 Oreo or Android 9 Pie. The malware can potentially affect devices running on versions prior to Android 8, but there is no evaluation of the impact on older releases.

The only thing that the malware sender needs to know is the Bluetooth MAC address (media access control) of the smartphone of the target. Furthermore, the ERNW researchers have claimed that it would not be known when the attack would take place. You can protect your device by downloading the latest security patch from February 2020. Because the attack takes place via Bluetooth, you must also be in the vicinity of the attacker. Most affected devices have lost software updates or are not receiving them consistently.

In addition, the bigger problem is that search giant Google only allows reputable phone manufacturers to provide security updates for two years. This policy, which was enforced last year, has a higher risk for many Android users whose phones run on a version older than Android 8. Since the majority of people still use devices with Android 9 or older, the malware can expose a large number of people.

