Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign

(AP) – Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who campaigned for a universal universal income presidential campaign that raised $ 1,000 per adult per month, suspended his 2020 offer on Tuesday.

“I’m the math guy, and the numbers show that we won’t win this race,” Yang said to a crowd of followers when the votes in New Hampshire’s first primary were counted.

“This is not an easy decision or something that I made lightly with the team. The ends are hard, ”added Yang. “I am convinced that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by (me) staying in the race longer.”

The 45-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the democratic primary race. He built up a fan base that mostly started online, but was expanded to give him enough donors and dialing numbers for the first six debates.

He survived senators and governors and, after initially self-financing his campaign, raised more money than most of his rivals. It raised over $ 16 million in the last quarter of last year. It was a bigger stretch than anyone else except the four best candidates: Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Yang grew his outsider candidacy by fighting as a non-politician, unconventional campaign events – from bowling to ax throwing – with serious talks about the millions of jobs lost through automation and artificial intelligence and the dark prospects for American jobs and mixed communities.

The graduate of Brown University and Columbia Law School gave campaign lectures full of statistics and studies that were often reminiscent of a business seminar. His followers, known as Yang Gang, put on blue hats and pins with the word MATH – short for his slogan Make America Think Harder.

Yang promoted his signature edition of universal basic income, which he called the “freedom dividend,” by announcing during a debate that he would select individuals for the $ 1,000 monthly checks. The statement raised questions about whether he was trying to buy votes, but also caused a stir online and helped the campaign create a list of possible supporters.

His poll ratings were high enough to qualify for all debates in 2019 along with his fundraising strength, although he didn’t have the Democratic National Committee’s qualifications to participate in the January debate in Iowa. However, he was one of seven candidates who participated in Friday’s New Hampshire debate. His departure from the race almost guarantees that the Democrats, who once had the most diverse presidential field in history, will not have any color candidates on the debate stage in this cycle either.

Yang spent most of January in the lead-off caucus state, including a 17-day bus tour, telling voters that his goal in Iowa would “shock the world.”

