Andrew Yang interrupts his campaign – mother Jones

Andrew Yang ended his presidential campaign on Tuesday evening while the polls in New Hampshire were closed, ending a run that turned a largely unknown entrepreneur into a digital celebrity. Although Yang will not be the Democratic nominee, his campaign achieved a success and dedicated imitation that several US senators, governors, and representatives of the House were unable to meet. Yang turned out to be a fascinating campaigner who clearly enjoyed running for the presidency, with a feeling that his crowds and competition could also feel. His concise, one-off message that pushes universal basic income, broke the political noise when he warned of the threat he saw in technological automation and called for cash payments to fight a coming, dystopian wave of unemployment.

From the outside, Yang’s unlikely success – he continued to qualify for debates until February and raised tens of millions of dollars when candidates with a higher profile wavered – seemed a fluke. Yang, who set up every Asian American’s most successful presidential primary campaign in history, showed that he could drive large crowds, wearing equipment with his MATH slogan, shortly before “Make America Think Harder.” Online his supporters generated countless memes that helped build an army of true believers.

Yang’s strong performance is perhaps more of a glimpse of the future than a one-off accident. Yang, steeped in Silicon Valley culture, used a pool of online support that future candidates would not miss. At the age of 43, Yang campaigned like an enlightened techie, dressed in a campaign bullet cap and stars and stripes football scarf. He skateboarded, surfed the audience and walked through the stages with a self-assured brother’s tramp. His message spoke to voters, especially young men, who receive their news from podcasts, YouTube and Reddit. Yang connected with people who did not feel they had a place in the current economy, warning that as automation continued their sense of movement would only get worse. In this way, Yang’s support had echoes from Bernie Sanders – a dedicated online supporter rooted in communities that were young, worried about their economic future, and often male.

The essence of Yang’s campaign was a simplistic libertarian-style solution to economic struggle. Yang argued that the country was already deep in an automation revolution that would ultimately cost millions of Americans their jobs as truck drivers, call center workers, healthcare workers and even lawyers through artificial intelligence and robots. According to Yang, the solution was a check for $ 1,000 a month for all Americans, funded by a form of sales tax. Yang’s greatest achievement was putting the idea of ​​basic income on the national radar – which has been embraced in various forms by both progressives and conservatives for decades.

While Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the two most progressive Democratic candidates, campaigned to tax the rich and redistribute their wealth, the so-called Yang Freedom Dividend would have been more regressive in terms of both funding and allocation. Progressive proponents regarded Yang suspiciously as a regressive set of economic policies in rhetoric in Sanders style. A significant sign that Yang’s proposal is in line with libertarian economic policy: he wanted his universal basic income to replace much of America’s hard-fought social safety net.

While Sanders stomped against the “billionaire class” and Warren took on the rigged system, Yang trained his fire at large tech companies, pointing out how they got wealth from villages and towns and stowed it overseas to avoid taxes. But unlike Warren, who advocates regulating giants such as Facebook and Amazon with antitrust measures in the style of a New Deal, Yang’s approach to controlling major technology was more hands-off. “It’s not like the breakup of these big tech companies will breathe new life into Main Street companies across the country,” Yang argued in one of the fall debates. “The use of an anti-trust framework from the 20th century will not work. We need new solutions and a new toolkit ”- one that, according to his proposals, revolved around cooperation over aggressive regulation, again suggesting that Yang’s progressive rhetorically masked laissez-faire policy details. Yang himself shunned the ideological classification and instead resorted to nominally apolitical frameworks of mathematics and rationality, and said he was just looking for 21st century solutions to modern problems.

In Iowa, about 5 percent of democratic caucus goers said that Yang was their first choice; the earliest results suggest that he will not exceed that number in New Hampshire, demonstrating that his strong online following did not translate into huge election profits. But his campaign remains a warning for Democrats and Republicans. Yes, an outsider candidate can combine the power of online organization to develop a cult following that can raise real money and survive more conventional strategies. And he did this in a way that suggests the lure of a message that responds to Americans’ concerns about technological progress – even if the proposed solutions he devised for the destruction of Silicon Valley would ultimately be too small to stop it .