Andrew Yang falls out of the 2020 presidential race on the night of New Hampshire primary

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang ends his presidential campaign, following a poor display in the New Hampshire primary school.

The 45-year-old millionaire, one of the few color candidates who was still in the top ten of the Democrats in the race, had counted on a strong show in the Granite state after he managed to barely one percent of the supporters in Secure Iowa.

But with early results in New Hampshire that Mr. Yang had poorly followed, and with only three percent of the ballot papers, he said he was suspending his campaign.

“I am a number man,” Yang told the Washington Post before addressing supporters in the city of Manchester.

“In most of these [emerging] states, I am not on a threshold where I get delegates, so detention is not necessarily useful or productive for promoting the goals of this campaign.”

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

