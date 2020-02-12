Andrew Yang drops from the 2020 presidential election

Image: via Getty

Andrew Yang falls out of the presidential race. RIP #YangGang, may you all find peace, meaning and an alternative way to earn $ 1,000 a month.

Yang announced the suspension of his campaign on Tuesday evening when the primary results of New Hampshire came in.

“You know, I’m the mathematician and it’s clear from the numbers tonight that we’re not going to win this race,” Yang told supporters at an event in Manchester, New Hampshire. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win.”

Last week, Yang fired dozens of campaigners after a disappointing turnout at the caucus in Iowa (he finished sixth, with only about 1 percent of state delegates, according to CBS). Things didn’t seem to be looking for him in New Hampshire based on the early results, and Yang was not optimistic about his chances in the rest of the country without settling part of the delegates.

“In most of these (emerging) states, I will not get to a threshold where I get delegates, so detention is not necessarily useful or productive in terms of promoting the objectives of this campaign,” he told the Washington Post shortly before the end of his campaign was announced.

And so we say goodbye to Yang, who takes his tieless clothing, intense fan base, dream of Universal Basic Income and not much else to the Big Debate Stage in the Sky.

Michael Bennet also stops, not that anyone cares.

