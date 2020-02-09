Andrew Wiggins about the warriors: “We lost a lot in Minnesota. So it is different to come here and be part of a victorious culture.”

Photo: nba.com

New member of the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, explained the main difference between the Dubs and his former team, Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Wiggins, the winning culture separates the two teams. And he’s happy to be with the winners, though the Warriors are having trouble this season due to Kevin Durant’s loss and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s injuries.

Andrew Wiggins: “We have lost a lot in Minnesota. So it is different to come here and be part of a victorious culture. Losing is not fun. which is everywhere. They are winners. ” This is what I wanted to be. “

– Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2020

In his debut game against the Lakers, the 2014 NBA draft’s first choice scored 24 points.

Wiggins’ Warriors Highlights debut:

Game Highlights:

