Andre Iguodala to the Heat changes to trade for six players

It was reported Wednesday evening that the Memphis Grizzlies exchanged dissatisfied Andre Iguodala exchanged for the Miami Heat.

We now know the details. Miami has moved the young wing Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters to the Grizzlies in exchange for Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill.

This heat is all about the short term. Winslow has missed the last few weeks with a back injury. Johnson is almost out of rotation. Meanwhile, Waiters does not fit in one game this season.

In return, Miami gets one of the best perimeter defenders in the game from Iggy’s, as well as a solid forward-side banking option in Crowder.

For the Grizzlies, it was all about acquiring a 23-year-old three-and-d wing in that of Winslow, which has made a big impression since being elected No. 10 in 2015.

Before he was injured earlier this season, Winslow had an average of 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 36% distance shooting in the past three years.