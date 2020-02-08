Andre Iguodala got excited about basketball again after trading with Miami Heat

Photo: Fadeaway Welt

Andre Iguodala mentioned that Miami was a perfect place for him to continue his NBA career. He expects to contribute much more than the Golden State Warriors: “I can do many different things here. It doesn’t have to be just defense or passing. Or just in the corners ”.

As Andre Iguodala prepares for his debut in the heat, he admits that his dealings with Miami “got him into basketball again”. He looks forward to Monday’s return to the bay and smiles at all speculations about a possible reunion of the warriors. /t.co/Dw7Fhl4HdR

– Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 8, 2020

He is ready to become a role model for the exciting young members playing at the Miami Heat and team up with veteran Jimmy Butler.

Iguodala, a former MVP in the 2015 final with the Golden State Warriors and triple NBA champion, was brought into the heat by the Memphis Grizzlies alongside Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill on Wednesday.