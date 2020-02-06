Andre Drummond shoots down Pistons after a cash cracker trade

© Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sport

The Detroit Pistons did not paint themselves in the best lights for Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and released Multi-time All-Star Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for pennies on the dollar.

While the NBA world was stunned by this movement, Drummond himself went to social media to explode his now-former Pistons organization. He didn’t restrain himself.

If I have learned anything about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty. I have given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to make this happen head-on, I realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit …

– Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) 6 February 2020

To be honest with the Pistons, Drummond was already weeks before Thursday’s trading deadline. He couldn’t have been blind.

Even then, more than seven years of hard work for the oppressed Pistons is nothing to ignore. Drummond is one of the best bigs in the game and leads the NBA in each of the past two seasons.

This certainly has a human element. It is not just about compensation, statistics and the like. Drummond showed that in a great way on Thursday afternoon.