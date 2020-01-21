Andrade has a WWE US Championship in Ladder Match

O primeiro combate do WWE Raw meets Ladder Match and meets WWE United States Champion Andrade and ex-Campeão Rey Mysterio. It was the first time that a fight against WWE history had taken place and won the WWE United States Championship. It was a fight against the Zelina Vega near the ring.

You can go long and short if you have 20 minutes. No final, quando parecia que Rey Mysterio iria vencer and recuperar o título, este foi impedido por Zelina Vega. A manager from Andrade is responsible for Escadote and Estalo ao Luchador, among others.

# LaMuñeca to the rescue. # RAW #LadderMatch @Zelina_VegaWWE ​​pic.twitter.com/t5tde5thMD

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 21, 2020

It is a permissible situation for an Andrade recuperator, which gives quick feedback regarding the costs and the Hammerlock DDT contraum. You are in the time of Rey Mysterio and you have the pace to reach the Mexican WWE United States Championship.

You can end the fight against death, Andrade and Zelina by sending the message to Hammerlock and sending the message to Humberto Carrillo. There is no way to step back or grant approval.

REDEMPTION TIME for @humberto_wwe! #RAW #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/7T5Q0iDeDY

– WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020

O que achaste deste ladder match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio? E o que achaste do regresso de Humberto Carrillo?