Andhra Pradesh Government is to set up a non-bank financing company

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet decided on Wednesday to establish three entities to ensure better and effective services to various sectors, including agriculture.

The government cabinet, which met here under Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, decided to include Andhra Pradesh State Financial Services Ltd., AP State Agriculture Council and AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd.

The proposed AP State Financial Services Ltd will be a non-bank financing company that provides various economic services related to the state, said Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) Minister of Information and Public Relations.

Briefing to meet reporters at the end of the cabinet, Nani said modalities regarding the proposed company would be worked out later. “We have just made a decision to set up the APSFSL. We will come up with other details soon,” he added.

The proposed Agricultural Council would be a supervisory body for state agricultural and horticultural universities and colleges. The minister said the Green Energy Corporation would generate 10,000 MW of solar energy.

A release from a stunning Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore would be done when setting up the solar power stations and generating energy. “With this, we hope to get around 45 million units of power for the growing needs of our state, especially the agricultural sector.

The state is spending Rs 8,300 crore on supplying power to the agricultural sector at no cost, while another Rs 1500 crore is being extended as a subsidy to eliminate irrigation schemes, “the minister noted.

In another crucial decision, the Cabinet decided to amend the Panchayat Raj law to introduce reforms in local body elections. The proposed amendments would disqualify anyone found guilty of distributing alcohol and cash in rural elections.

Moreover, they were given a three-year prison sentence. This would also apply to elections for urban local authorities. The duration of the campaign would also be limited to five days and the survey process would be completed in 13 days from the day of notification, the minister said.

The proposed amendment to the PR law also makes it compulsory for a (panchayat) sarpanch to stay in the same village.

