Andhra CM Jagan welcomes the Union budget in a letter to PM Modi. But only to close it with ‘Displeasure’

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Financial Committee’s 15th Report, Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the long-running Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

Roodstaart congratulated the Center on its latest Union budget, but expressed dissatisfaction that the Center had not recognized any steps to help the state. “The Union budget is good. But we have received nothing and it has caused displeasure in the people, “said Jagan.

According to the financial committee’s 15th report, the allocation of SCS to states does not fall within its competence. In light of this, Reddy made another attempt with his letter, in which he mentioned the financial need of Andhra Pradesh since the split. Telangana gets more sales, the letter says.

The Chief Minister stated that during the approval of the AP Reorganization Bill, 2014, the assurance of granting SCS to Andhra Pradesh for five years was made in the Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He said the Center had argued that SCS ceased to exist according to the recommendations of the 14th Financing Committee. In 2016, the Ministry of Finance stated that the “14th Financial Committee Report did not take into account any distinction between special and general category states when determining their standards and recommendations, and therefore the concept of SCS is invalid is going to be. ”

Because of this, Reddy said, the state government had approached the 15th Finance Commission to use their request.

On Tuesday, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani had asked the government about the status of special category in parliament. In response, Foreign Minister Anurag Singh Tagore replied that the Union government had ensured a special category status for five years at the time of the split. However, according to the 14th recommendations of the financial committee, the insurance was no longer valid.

In 2018, the Telugu Desam party (TDP) left the NDA, days after two party ministers resigned from the Narendra Modi government following the Center’s refusal to grant SCS to the state.

When Andhra Pradesh was split, the SCS had sought because it was at a disadvantage because it would lose a substantial amount of revenue due to Hyderabad going to Telangana, the new state that came into being on June 2, 2014.

