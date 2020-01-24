Producer Vinay Sinha, the man behind the comic cult Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna, just died. The cause of his death is unknown. He is also known for films like Naseeb and Chor Police.

Vinay Sinha was also Vice President of the Association of Indian Film Producers (IMPPA). His Andaz Apna Apna recently completed 25 years after his release, and many of his brotherhood praised him for making such a cult.

Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha passes away!

Even the Non-Americans celebrated the 25th anniversary of the movie with the # 25RokOfAndazApnaApna trend on Twitter.

Known for his witty scripts and cheerful dialogues, Roman director Rajkumar Santoshi also played Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

The film encountered Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn’s “Suhaag” drama at the box office and was far from expected when released. Twenty-five years later, “Andaz Apna Apna” earned a cult status among Bollywood fans.

The 1994 edition is still remembered by his famous oneliners as “Mein Toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai… maha purush hain, maha purush”; “The main butterfly of Teja, mark idhar hai”; “Master of crime Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nicked to gotiyan khelta hoon” and “Galti was mistaken him gaya”.

