‘And I don’t forgive you’, by Amber Sparks: NPR

If the 22 stories (“& Other Revenges”) that make up the newest collection of Amber Sparks, And I Do Forgive You, were a mix of tapes, or CD mixes, or more simultaneously, a playlist, it would be of the type What to hear after a breakup But also the guy I would sing with while driving on a perfect summer afternoon. Or that you would be late at night, curled up next to your best friend, sharing headphones and a mattress and the warmth of the other. Each story feels as if it belonged here, but also as if it were alone so well that you want to read it repeatedly, and although the range of emotions evoked in the collection in general is wide, I found myself more often sitting with that indescribable pain that characterizes the bittersweet.

The opening piece, “Mildly Happy, with Moments of Joy” is a love story: “They are cute, watching the same place in a grim coffee shop on the corner to plug in a laptop. They both cling to the end of journalism, that ugly and scaly thing that screams for clicks and shared resources. ” But they are not lovers; instead, these two unnamed women become best friends, sharing a particularly memorable and intense relationship that spans years and marriages and babies and a divorce until, suddenly, it ends, leaving one of them disconsolate, confused. essentially overturned: “She feels she has lost a heartbeat, a line. A scene has been accidentally left on the floor of the courtroom.” It is difficult to exaggerate the indescribable pain of the ruptures of friendship with those who have not gone through one, but how incredible and painful it is to see Sparks holding a mirror so clear.

I am not the first, nor will I be the last, to say that many titles in this collection should win prizes for themselves, especially “In which Athena designs a video game with the express purpose of trolling her father,” a story that is, in fact, about the Athena you’re thinking about, designing a video game and telling your father Zeus about it while watching college basketball with mustard in the beard. Like this, many of Sparks’ stories mock, return or call patriarchal structures that produce men who continue to reinforce those systems and treat women terribly or with disdain. “A brief and slightly speculative story of Lavoisier’s wife” is another of the funniest pieces in the collection, in which the influential wife of chemist Antoine Lavoisier is ultimately owed more than the help of man. For example, “Lavoisier’s wife, not to boast, but she spoke more languages ​​than Lavoisier, and used to translate entire books into French just so she could read them.” But even in the fun pieces, a thread of anger perseveres: anger over the injustices and unworthiness of women now and throughout the centuries, anger over those women forgotten, ignored, silenced and mocked, so that the joke, as he writes Sparks in this story, can be “referred to as whistling in the dark.”

It is terrible to choose favorites among so many stories full of vivid language, compelling images, sharp wit and a permanent tenderness, so I will not.

It is terrible to choose favorites among so many stories full of vivid language, compelling images, sharp wit and a permanent tenderness, so I will not. But I have to highlight two more, and very different, stories that demonstrate the reach of Sparks. In “We are all winners in Meadow Park,” the narrator is a teenager who lives in a mobile home park with what remains of the family improvised by her late mother. “I bet you would laugh at the idea of ​​a ghost in the RV park,” he tells us in the first paragraph, before warning us: “Don’t do it.” The ghost girl who torments the narrator is a semi-constant companion, although it is not as interesting as one would think it would be a ghost (“She is nice but my God, she doesn’t even remember her own name, she has been dead so long.” ) and also, the narrator has much more to worry about. Her best friend Jasmine, for example, a rich girl obsessed with horses, keeps breaking, that’s how the narrator thinks about Jasmine’s depression, and men everywhere keep trying things they shouldn’t. The wonderful thing about “Everyone’s Winner”, in addition to the constant surprises of the plot, is the voice of the narrator, his ability to be much more mature than he should be, while maintaining a very real and credible youth.

The last story I should mention (and that I have already insisted on reading to many people) is titled “Is the future a good place for girls”. To describe it too much would ruin it, but its title should be enough to arouse its interest, its lack of questioning is a challenge: is the future a pleasant place for girls? It is? With writers like Sparks, the present, at least, is a bit more pleasant than it was.

Ilana Masad is an Israeli-American fiction writer, critic and founder / presenter of The Other Stories podcast. His debut novel, All My Mother’s Lovers, will leave Dutton in 2020.