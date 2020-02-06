Anas wins lawsuit; Sannie Daara pays GhC10k damages

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas won the lawsuit that former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara filed against him last year.

A human rights court in Accra dismissed a case filed by the former journalist today, on January 6, and beat him for a price of 10,000 GhC in favor of the award-winning undercover journalist.

Sannie Daara filed a 20-meter lawsuit against Anas and his organization Tiger Eye PI for trying to get him into the number 12 reveal.

Sannie Daara participating in the number 12 Expose

In the footage, Daara advised the agent to encourage his brother to work hard for a call because the selection of players is based on player performance.

If he was given 4,000 in cash, Daara would not touch or take it, but would pass it on to a man standing next to him, whose face is blurred in the footage.

Dominic Ayine, Mr. Sannie’s lawyer, told local media in 2018 that the GFA communications director had never requested or accepted bribes from Tiger Eye PI employees who had pretended to help a “brother” make a call to get the Black Stars Team B.