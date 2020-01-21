Much is written, seen and shared about the beginnings of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood in Fighter, a bi-Hindi-Telugu directed by Puri Jagannath, co-produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannath and Charmee Kaur. Since Vijay’s first full-length action movie, he’s been training non-stop, losing weight, and preparing to take off his shirt in front of the camera.

That said, we still had no confirmation of the identity of Vijay’s main lady in Fighter. Now we can say it. This is Ananya Panday, the blue-eyed girl of Karan Johar after Alia Bhatt. Coincidentally, Alia is also making her debut in Telugu this year (in the RRR of Rajamouli). In the two projects of Puri and Rajamouli, it was Karan Johar who played a decisive role in the participation of his protégés.

A source very close to Karan Johar informs that the other blue-eyed girl of Karan, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Dhadak two years ago, was seriously considered. “But Janhvi couldn’t adjust her dates, even if she seriously wanted to be part of the film. That’s when Karan asked Ananya Pandey (who made her debut in Johar’s student of the year) And she readily agreed, “said the source.

Like Janhvi, Ananya is a big fan of Vijay Deverakonda. The two did a fun photo shoot together and are now preparing for the film’s first program. Ananya was recently seen starring Kartik Aaryan Pati, Patni Aur Woh, who did pretty well at the box office. His performance in the film was also appreciated.

Vijay Deverakonda became hot property after his blockbuster Arjun Reddy was redone in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. It was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

