Anand Mahindra has the perfect ‘recipe for life’ for his followers

Everyone wants that perfect formula to live a peaceful life. We often try to look for philosophies to find the deeper meaning of life, even if it is right in front of us.

Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra has shared his views on what he regards as a “recipe for life”. Mahindra has shared an activity map about the Japanese Ikigai lifestyle and has posted on Twitter: “I am not very familiar with this philosophy, but you do not need a PhD to see common sense in this recipe for life. A good graph to view every morning before you immerse yourself in the daily routine … ”

I’m not very familiar with this philosophy, but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see common sense in this recipe for life. A good graph to view every morning before you immerse yourself in the daily routine … pic.twitter.com/mTibewNSu0

– anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 12 February 2020

The diagram explains 10 rules of Ikigai, including Staying Active No retirement, Do it slowly, Don’t fill your stomach, Surround yourself with good friends, Get in shape, Smile, Connect with nature, Give thanks, Live in the Moment and follow your Ikigai.

The illustration, drawn by Tanmay Vora, is based on the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long and Happy Life, written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle.

For those you don’t know, Ikigai is a Japanese concept that translates freely into “a reason to be.” The word speaks of a source of value that makes someone’s life worthwhile. It is assumed that each person has his own ikigai, based on his life, values ​​and beliefs.

