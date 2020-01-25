Recently, the president of Grupo Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, was called “stupid” by a Twitter user, but the business magnate gave a courteous and adequate response to the person. Anand Mahindra, who is active on social networks, often shares inspiring videos, images and messages. On Friday, he published an article about the Indian economy and said: “I am often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues, then the adjective ‘stupid’ may be discarded.”

I am often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues, then the adjective “stupid” may be discarded … 😊 https://t.co/nD10q8VETk

– anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

A Twitter user responded to Anand Mahindra’s post where he began his message by saying, “Yes, you are stupid.” The user also showed his anguish against several things, including electricity, water, roads and law and order, as well as against the government and the opposition of the Center.

If you are stupid. India still cannot make arrangements for electricity, water, roads and law and order, and now Modi & Company has ensured that we remain in turmoil for another 42 months and to add Rahul Gandhi, the fool is leading the opposition

– Aarav (@ Aarav93555583) January 24, 2020

Anand Mahindra thought about educating the Twitter user and gave a successful answer. His response has been to receive praise from several users on social networks.

The business tycoon wrote: “His pessimism is quite complete. Is there ANYTHING that is optimistic?” Anand Mahindra even asked the user if he could receive a food package.

Your pessimism is quite complete. Is there ANYTHING that is optimistic? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a package of food! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj

– anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

.com / anandmahindra / status / 1220640696035614721 “> https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1220640696035614721

Since its publication, Anand Mahindra’s response has garnered more than 14,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets along with a lot of user feedback.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.